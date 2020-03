BRIEF-Transgene And BioInvent To Present Data On BT-001

March 3 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* TRANSGENE AND BIOINVENT TO PRESENT DATA ON BT-001, AN ONCOLYTIC VIRUS ENCODING FOR AN ANTI-CTLA4 ANTIBODY, AT UPCOMING CONGRESSES

* COMPREHENSIVE DATA PACKAGE SUPPORTS PENDING CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY OF BT-001

* ONCOLYTIC VIRUS DESIGN AND PRECLINICAL DATA TO BE PRESENTED AT ESMO TAT, IO SUMMIT EUROPE, KEYSTONE SYMPOSIUM AND AACR 2020

* WE ARE VERY MUCH LOOKING FORWARD TO INVESTIGATE BT-001 IN ITS FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY, WHICH IS PLANNED TO START BEFORE END OF 2020.

* FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO START BEFORE END OF 2020 IN EUROPE AND USA.