July 9 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* TRANSGENE AND HYPERTRUST PATIENT DATA CARE ANNOUNCE SUCCESSFUL GO-LIVE OF THE WORLD’S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION FOR CLINICAL TRIALS OF PERSONALIZED HEALTHCARE

* CLOUD-BASED SOLUTION MONITORS AND ORCHESTRATES SUPPLY CHAIN PROCESSES OF TRANSGENE’S AI-ENHANCED TG4050 INDIVIDUALIZED THERAPEUTIC VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)