Jan 16 (Reuters) - Transgene Sa:

* ‍FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN A PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH TRANSGENE‘S TG4010 + NIVOLUMAB + CHEMOTHERAPY FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF LUNG CANCER (NSCLC)​

* ‍FIRST RESULTS EXPECTED IN H2 2018​

* ‍THIS MULTI-CENTER SINGLE-ARM TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 39 PATIENTS BOTH IN USA AND EUROPE​