Dec 6 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* BIOINVENT AND TRANSGENE COLLABORATE ON NEXT GENERATION ONCOLYTIC VIRUSES ENCODING AN ANTI-CTLA-4 ANTIBODY TO TREAT SOLID TUMORS

* ‍COLLABORATION‘S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS, AS WELL AS REVENUES AND ROYALTIES, WILL BE SHARED 50:50​

* WILL CONTRIBUTE BOTH ITS OV DESIGN AND ENGINEERING EXPERTISE AS WELL AS ITS PROPRIETARY ENGINEERED VACCINIA VIRUS