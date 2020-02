Feb 20 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* FIRST PATIENT DOSED WITH TRANSGENE’S ONCOLYTIC VIRUS TG6002, ADMINISTERED BY INTRAHEPATIC ARTERY INFUSION IN COLORECTAL CANCER WITH LIVER METASTASES

* PHASE 1/2A TRIAL EVALUATES NOVEL ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION FOR TG6002, AN ONCOLYTIC VIRUS THAT ALLOWS PRODUCTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY AGENT DIRECTLY IN TUMOR

* FIRST CLINICAL DATA FROM THIS TRIAL TO BE REPORTED DURING Q2 2020