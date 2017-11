BRIEF-Transgene launches capital increase by accelerated book-build offering

Nov 9 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* TRANSGENE LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILD OFFERING

* ‍CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 5,643,199 ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍TO ISSUE OF UP TO 5,643,199 ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 10% OF EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL​

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 14 MILLION​

* ‍FUNDS RAISED WILL BE USED TO PURSUE CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF TRANSGENE‘S INNOVATIVE IMMUNOTHERAPIES​

* ‍ADMISSION TO TRADING OF NEW SHARES EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON NOVEMBER 14, 2017 ON EURONEXT IN PARIS​