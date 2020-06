BRIEF-Transgene: New Data From Next-Generation Immunotherapy Platforms

June 22 (Reuters) - Transgene SA:

* TRANSGENE PRESENTS PROMISING NEW DATA FROM ITS NEXT-GENERATION IMMUNOTHERAPY PLATFORMS AT AACR 2020

* DATA DEMONSTRATING THAT PREDICTION ALGORITHM USED TO CUSTOMIZE TG4050 FOR EACH PATIENT IS ACCURATE AT IDENTIFYING IMMUNOGENIC CANCER MUTATIONS EVEN AMONG A LARGE SET OF CANDIDATE TUMOR MUTATIONS

* RESULTS DEMONSTRATE THAT SPECIFICITY OF OUR APPROACH OUTPERFORMS INDUSTRY STANDARD AND ARE EXPECTED TO TRANSLATE IN ENHANCED ACTIVITY IN PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)