BRIEF-Transgene Q1 Operating Revenue Stable At 1.8 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Transgene SA:

* TRANSGENE: €35.6 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* CLINICAL TRIALS NOW ON-GOING WITH 5 IMMUNO-THERAPEUTICS

* CLINICAL READOUTS EXPECTED FOR EACH OF OUR 5 PRODUCTS IN 2018

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TRANSGENE EXPECTS ITS CASH BURN FOR 2018 TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017

* TRANSGENE CONFIRMS THAT IT EXPECTS READOUTS IN 2018 FOR EACH OF ITS 5 PRODUCTS IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)