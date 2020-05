BRIEF-Transgene Q1 Operating Revenue Up At 3.0 Million Euros

May 6 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* REPORTS Q1 2020 FINANCIAL POSITION AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* IN Q1 OF 2020, TRANSGENE’S CASH BURN WAS EUR 8.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 7.8 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* MINOR IMPACT FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC SEEN TO-DATE

* EXPECTS ITS CASH BURN FOR 2020 TO BE AROUND EUR 25 MILLION, BASED ON ITS CURRENT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS LABS TO BE OPERATING AT CLOSE TO NORMAL LEVELS STARTING NEXT WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)