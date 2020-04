BRIEF-Transgene Says Coronavirus Crisis Might Impact Level Of Revenues From Collaborations

April 3 (Reuters) - Transgene SA:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND CONTAINMENT MEASURES COULD CAUSE DISORGANIZATION OF CLINICAL SITES PARTICIPATING IN CLINICAL STUDIES, DELAY OR INABILITY TO PRODUCE DRUG CANDIDATES, EVEN TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF OUR ESTABLISHMENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COULD CAUSE DYSFUNCTION IN SUPPLY AND SHIPPING CHAIN ON WHICH COMPANY DEPENDS, LACK OF VISIBILITY IN SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY DUE TO CANCELLATION OF INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MATERIALIZATION OF RISKS WOULD HAVE A DOWNWARD IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ANTICIPATED LEVEL OF EXPENSES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MATERIALIZATION OF THESE RISKS WOULD ALSO HAVE A DOWNWARD IMPACT ON COMPANY'S ANTICIPATED LEVEL OF EXPECTED REVENUES FROM COLLABORATIONS