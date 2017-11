Nov 10 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* TRANSGENE SUCCESSFULLY RAISES € 14.4 MILLION FROM U.S. AND EUROPEAN INVESTORS

* ‍TRANSACTION WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, AT EUR 2.55 PER SHARE​

* ‍NEW SHARES WILL HAVE A PAR VALUE OF ONE EURO EACH​

* ‍NEW SHARES CARRY DIVIDEND RIGHTS AS FROM THEIR ISSUE DATE​

* ‍NEW SHARES' ADMISSION TO TRADING EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON NOV 14, 2017 ON EURONEXT IN PARIS​