March 21 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA:

* TRANSGENE TO ANNOUNCE MAJOR CLINICAL RESULTS IN 2018 AND ACHIEVE PROMISING PROGRESS ON ITS NEW ONCOLYTIC VIRUSES

* CLINICAL RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2018 ON FIVE PRODUCTS

* CASH AVAILABLE AT YEAR-END 2017: €41.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO €56.2 MILLION AT THE END OF 2016

* NET LOSS OF €32.2 MILLION IN 2017, COMPARED TO A LOSS OF €25.2 MILLION IN 2016

* EXPECTS ITS CASH BURN FOR 2018 TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017

* HAS THE FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO EXECUTE ITS STRATEGY THROUGH MID-2019.