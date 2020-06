BRIEF-Transgene’s, Bioinvent’s BT-001 Achieves High Tumor Cure Rates In Preclinical Models

June 22 (Reuters) - Transgene SA:

* TRANSGENE’S AND BIOINVENT’S BT-001 ACHIEVES OUTSTANDING TUMOR CURE RATES IN PRECLINICAL MODELS

* PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR NOVEL ONCOLYTIC VIRUS WITH DIFFERENTIATED ANTI-CTLA4 ANTIBODY

* SIGNIFICANT ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY OF BT-001 SEEN IN SEVERAL IMMUNOCOMPETENT MODELS

* TREATMENT WITH BT-001 ALSO INDUCED A SPECIFIC AND LONG-LASTING IMMUNE MEMORY, WHICH IS THOUGHT TO ACT ON DISTANT TUMORS AND TO PREVENT POTENTIAL RELAPSE

* PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BT-001 EXPECTED TO START BEFORE END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)