BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update

April 16 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp:

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS UPDATE, INTENTION TO LIST ON THE AIM, PENDING BOARD CHANGES AND DATE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - IN FURTHER SUPPORT OF LISTING ON AIM MARKET, COMPANY INTENDS TO ESTABLISH AN EXECUTIVE OFFICE IN LONDON BY SEPTEMBER 2018

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - FINALIZING 2018 CARDIUM DRILLING PROGRAM SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN JULY

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - 2018 CANADIAN DRILLING PLAN IS TARGETING TO COMMENCE DRILLING UP TO 8 (6 NET) CARDIUM WELLS IN JULY

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP - COMPANY PRODUCTION FOR Q1-2018 WAS ON PLAN AVERAGING ABOUT 14,366 BOEPD