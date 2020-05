BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corporation Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.76

May 13 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.76

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY -Q1 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 14,997 BOE/D (EGYPT 12,544 BBLS/D, CANADA 2,453 BOE/D), A DECREASE OF 365 BOE/D (2%) FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER

* COMPANY HAS HAD NO REPORTED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONG ITS STAFF, CONTRACTORS OR JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY -BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS ACTIVATED ACROSS LOCATIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 WITH NO SAFETY IMPACTS OR DISRUPTION TO PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: