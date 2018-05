May 10 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 14,375 BOEPD (WITH TOTAL SALES OF 11,753 BOEPD DURING QUARTER

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.05 PER SHARE

* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY - QTRLY PRODUCTION FROM WEST GHARIB AVERAGED 5,104 BOPD TO TRANSGLOBE DURING THE QUARTER, A 2% (89 BOPD) INCREASE FROM Q4-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: