BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corporation Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.11

March 12 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* QTRLY PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS SALES OF $64.2 MILLION VERSUS $72.6 MILLION

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION VOLUMES 15,362 BOEPD VERSUS 15,270 BOEPD

* CORONAVIRUS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS AT THIS TIME

* REVISED THE 2020 OUTLOOK AND CAPITAL BUDGET TO RESPOND TO CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

* SEES FY 2020 TOTAL CORPORATE PRODUCTION IN THE RANGE BETWEEN 13.3 MBOEPD AND 14.3 MBOEPD

* COMPANY'S REVISED 2020 BUDGETED CAPITAL PROGRAM IS $7.1 MILLION