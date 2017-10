Oct 16 (Reuters) - Transglobe Energy Corp:

* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces Q3 2017 operations update

* Transglobe Energy Corp says in Q3 ‍produced on average 14.9 mboepd, down from Q2 due to well servicing in Egypt

* Transglobe Energy Corp says ‍sold 793,000 barrels of entitlement crude oil in Egypt during quarter through one tanker lifting​

* Transglobe Energy says 2017 average production guidance of 15.5 to 16.5 mboepd remains intact​