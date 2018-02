Feb 20 (Reuters) - TRANSIRO INT AB:

* ‍TRANSIRO INTEREST. AB CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE

* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO SEK 5,464,931.40 ​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN RIGHTS ISSUE IS SEK 0.9 PER SHARE​

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: MARCH 1, 2018 - MARCH 15, 2018