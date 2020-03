March 12 (Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc:

* TRANSLATE BIO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT PROGRESS

* TRANSLATE BIO - EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO Q2 OF 2021

* TRANSLATE BIO - QTRLY COLLABORATION REVENUE WAS $3.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: