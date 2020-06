June 24 (Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc:

* TRANSLATE BIO ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* TRANSLATE BIO - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $125.0 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* TRANSLATE BIO INC - SHIRE IS OFFERING 6.8 MILLION SHARES OF TRANSLATE BIO’S COMMON STOCK IN OFFERING

* TRANSLATE BIO - WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES BY SHIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: