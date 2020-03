March 26 (Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc:

* TRANSLATE BIO PROVIDES MRT5005 PROGRAM UPDATES

* TRANSLATE BIO INC - FDA GRANTS RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FOR MRT5005 FOR TREATMENT OF CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* TRANSLATE BIO INC - RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC ANTICIPATED TO CAUSE INTERRUPTIONS IN CERTAIN CLINICAL TRIAL OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: