Feb 26 (Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc:

* TRANSLATE BIO RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR MRT5005 FOR THE TREATMENT OF CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* TRANSLATE BIO - 1ST INHALED MRNA THERAPEUTIC ON TRACK TO REPORT RESULTS FROM MULTIPLE-ASCENDING DOSE PORTION OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN Q3 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)