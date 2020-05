May 26 (Reuters) - Transmedics Group Inc:

* TRANSMEDICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM U.S. PIVOTAL OCS™ LIVER PROTECT TRIAL

* TRANSMEDICS GROUP INC - TRIAL ACHIEVED ITS PRIMARY CLINICAL OBJECTIVES BY MEETING BOTH PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFECTIVENESS AND SAFETY ENDPOINTS

* TRANSMEDICS GROUP INC - TRIAL ALSO MET ITS THREE SECONDARY EFFECTIVENESS ENDPOINTS