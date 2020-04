BRIEF-Transmedics Provides Covid-19 Pandemic Update

April 13 (Reuters) - Transmedics Group Inc:

* TRANSMEDICS PROVIDES COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* TRANSMEDICS GROUP INC - NET REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $7.4 TO $7.5 MILLION

* TRANSMEDICS GROUP INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WAS $72.3 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* TRANSMEDICS GROUP INC - IS WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* TRANSMEDICS GROUP INC - HAS TAKEN PREEMPTIVE MEASURES TO REDUCE NEAR-TERM EXPENSES

* TRANSMEDICS - TAKEN PREEMPTIVE MEASURES TO REDUCE NEAR-TERM EXPENSES, INCLUDING REDUCING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL DISCRETIONARY EXPENSES ACROSS ORGANIZATION

* TRANSMEDICS GROUP - TAKEN PREEMPTIVE MEASURES TO REDUCE NEAR-TERM EXPENSES, INCLUDING DEFERRING A PORTION OF EXECUTIVE AND EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION