April 6 (Reuters) - Transmetro Corporation Ltd:

* WILL NOT BE MAKING A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION IN THIS CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* PROGRESSIVELY REVIEWING AND CLOSING HOTELS WITH THREE HOTELS CLOSED TO DATE

* ACTION TO CLOSE HOTELS AND PUBS DUE TO COVID-19 RESULTED IN STANDING DOWN 105 EMPLOYEES THUS FAR