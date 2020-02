Feb 27 (Reuters) - Transmit Entertainment Ltd:

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$19.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$46.5 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$306.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$395.3 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO AFFECT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF YEAR OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20

* DECREASE IN NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS UNDER FILM EXHIBITION SECTOR COULD HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE

* DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK,THERE IS A DELAY IN WORK RESUMPTION FOR FILM & TV PRODUCTION CREWS & OFFICE WORKERS IN CHINA