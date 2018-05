May 9 (Reuters) - TransMontaigne Partners LP:

* TRANSMONTAIGNE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND EXPANSION

* Q1 REVENUE $56.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $54.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WILL EXPAND ITS BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS OPERATIONS

* EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019