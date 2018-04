April 17 (Reuters) - TransMontaigne Partners LP:

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES $0.015 INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP - DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF $0.785 PER UNIT FOR PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: