BRIEF-TransMontaigne Partners LP Announces Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Jan 31 (Reuters) - TransMontaigne Partners Lp:

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS - COMMENCEMENT OF UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 OF CO, UNIT

* TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY