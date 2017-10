Aug 8 (Reuters) - TransMontaigne Partners LP

* TransMontaigne partners announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $45.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to fund investment and expansion expenditures with additional borrowings under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)