March 15 (Reuters) - TransMontaigne Partners Lp:

* TRANSMONTAIGNE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND THE FILING OF ITS 2017 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

* Q4 REVENUE $47.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $45.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.77, AN 8.5% INCREASE​