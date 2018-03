March 29 (Reuters) - Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc:

* FY TURNOVER OF 80.28 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 59.42 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 12.31 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 5.93 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: