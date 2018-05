May 9 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN ACQUIRES INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD SEMISUBMERSIBLE

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MILLION

* TRANSOCEAN - THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL