Jan 17 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. AMENDS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFERS

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - AMENDMENTS PROVIDE FOR INCREASE IN CONSIDERATION OFFERED PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES UNDER CASH TENDER OFFERS

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - AMENDMENTS PROVIDE FOR AN EXTENSION OF EXPIRATION DATE OF AMENDED TENDER OFFERS TO END OF DAY ON FEB. 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: