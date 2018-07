July 16 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES 13-WELL CONTRACT FOR TRANSOCEAN 712

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ESTIMATED FIRM CONTRACT BACKLOG IS APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION

* TRANSOCEAN - MIDWATER SEMISUBMERSIBLE TRANSOCEAN 712 WAS AWARDED A 13-WELL CONTRACT COMMENCING IN MARCH 2019 IN U.K. NORTH SEA WITH CONOCOPHILLIPS

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ADDITIONALLY, CONTRACT INCLUDES A ONE-WELL OPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: