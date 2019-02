Feb 18 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES DRILLING AUTOMATION OF SIX FLOATERS

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH EQUINOR, TO LICENSE AND INSTALL ADC SYSTEMS ON FOUR RIGS CURRENTLY ON CONTRACT IN NORWAY

* AGREEMENT WITH EQUINOR, TO LICENSE AND INSTALL ADC SYSTEMS ON A FIFTH SEMISUBMERSIBLE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS THIS SUMMER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: