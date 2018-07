July 31 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR HENRY GOODRICH

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ESTIMATED CONTRACT BACKLOG, EXCLUDING BONUS OPPORTUNITIES, IS APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q4 OF 2018