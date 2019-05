May 15 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF U.S. $525 MILLION OF SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 5.375% PER ANNUM

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 5.375% PER ANNUM AND WILL BE CALLABLE AFTER MAY 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: