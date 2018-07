July 10 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN ANNOUNCES PRICING OF U.S. $600 MILLION OF SECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 6.125% PER ANNUM AND WILL BE CALLABLE AFTER AUGUST 1, 2021

* OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JULY 20, 2018, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS