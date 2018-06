June 27 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF U.S. $700 MILLION OF SECURED NOTES DUE 2024

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - PROCEEDS FROM NOTES, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT SECURED BY SONGA ENCOURAGE AND SONGA ENABLER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: