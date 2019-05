BRIEF-Transocean Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase To $1.36 Bln

May 14 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INCREASE TO $1.36 BILLION

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - TO INCREASE CAPACITY OF FACILITY TO $1.36 BILLION FROM $1.0 BILLION.

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - FACILITY CONTAINS AN ACCORDION PROVISION PERMITTING AN INCREASE IN CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MILLION

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - FACILITY, WHICH MATURES IN JULY 2023, IS CURRENTLY UNDRAWN.

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ADDITIONAL $140 MILLION REMAINS AVAILABLE UNDER FACILITY'S ACCORDION PROVISION.