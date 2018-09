BRIEF-Transocean Announces Six-Well Contract For Transocean Norge

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES SIX-WELL CONTRACT FOR TRANSOCEAN NORGE

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JULY 2019, FOLLOWING SHIPYARD DELIVERY OF RIG IN EARLY 2019

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - CONTRACT BACKLOG IS APPROXIMATELY $89 MILLION, EXCLUDING A BONUS OPPORTUNITY AND OTHER SERVICES

* TRANSOCEAN - WILL OPERATE TRANSOCEAN NORGE, HAS A 33% INTEREST IN JV THAT OWNS RIG, WITH REMAINING 67% INTEREST OWNED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ADDITIONALLY, CONTRACT INCLUDES FOUR ONE-WELL OPTIONS

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - CONTRACT IS DENOMINATED ABOUT 55% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 45% IN NORWEGIAN KRONER

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - TRANSOCEAN NORGE WAS AWARDED A SIX-WELL CONTRACT WITH EQUINOR IN NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF