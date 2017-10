Oct 18 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean Ltd announces two-year contract for ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus

* Transocean Ltd - ‍contract is expected to commence in Q2 of 2018​

* Transocean Ltd - ‍backlog associated with firm contract is approximately $106 million​

* Transocean Ltd -‍ ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater invictus awarded 2-year contract plus three one-year priced options with a subsidiary of bhp billiton​