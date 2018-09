Sept 12 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd told a conference in Oslo on Wednesday:

* CEO SAYS “WE REALLY SEE ULTRA-DEEPWATER DRILLING MARKET TURNING UP”

* CEO SAYS RATES FOR FLOATING DRILLING RIGS IN NORWAY MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS

* CEO SAYS FLOATER RATES IN NORWAY HAVE RISEN TO $300,000-PLUS PER DAY FROM $150,000 A YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)