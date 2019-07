July 30 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN -ON JULY 29, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE TO BASE INDENTURE DATED SEPT 1, 1997, RELATING TO UNIT’S 7% NOTES DUE 2028 - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2Oo4xPh) Further company coverage: