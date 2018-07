July 31 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* SAYS IT EXPECTS TO DRILL A COUPLE OF WELLS IN MEXICO IN 2019

* SAYS SEEING BOTTOM OF RIG COUNT IN BRAZIL, EXPECTS TO SEE AN INCREASE IN ACTIVITY

* EXPECTS DAY RATE PRICING FOR HIGH SPEC DRILL SHIPS TO IMPROVE IN 2019 AND 2020 -CEO

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT TO REACTIVATE ANY RIGS FOR ULTRA-DEEPWATER ENVIRONMENT -CEO