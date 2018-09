BRIEF-Transocean - If Deal Terminated Under Some Circumstances, Co To Pay To Ocean Rig Termination Fee Of $132.5 Million

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN - IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY TO OCEAN RIG TERMINATION FEE OF $132.5 MILLION

* TRANSOCEAN - CO TO ALSO REIMBURSE OCEAN RIG $60 MILLION IF DEAL TERMINATED DUE TO FAILURE TO GET CO’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL

* TRANSOCEAN SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES, OCEAN RIG TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $90 MILLION - SEC FILING

* TRANSOCEAN - OCEAN RIG AGREED TO HOLD SHAREHOLDER MEET TO VOTE ON MERGER EVEN IF ITS BOARD CHANGES RECOMMENDATION