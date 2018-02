Feb 7 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN INITIATES COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF REMAINING SONGA OFFSHORE SE SHARES

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - CO WILL PURSUE A DELISTING OF SHARES IN SONGA OFFSHORE FROM OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE AFTER COMPULSORY DEAL IS COMPLETE

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - CO WITH TRANSOCEAN INC INITIATED COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF ALL REMAINING SHARES IN SONGA OFFSHORE SE NOT ALREADY OWNED BY TRANSOCEAN​