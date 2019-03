March 11 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd:

* TRANSOCEAN LTD. ANNOUNCES CONTRACT AWARD FOR OCEAN RIG CORCOVADO AND OCEAN RIG MYKONOS

* TRANSOCEAN LTD - ESTIMATED FIRM CONTRACT BACKLOG, EXCLUDING MOBILIZATION, IS APPROXIMATELY $123 MILLION AND $118 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* TRANSOCEAN - RIGS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WORK IN BRAZIL IN NOV 2019 AND CONTRACTS INCLUDE PRICED OPTIONS FOR 680 DAYS AND 815 DAYS, RESPECTIVELY